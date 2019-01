Have your say

A DEVELOPMENT has been named after one of the first female engineers in the UK.

Housebuilder McCarthy and Stone has honoured the late Waterlooville-born Beatrice Shilling with its 43-apartment retirement development in London Road, Purbrook.

Set to open in August, the site has been called Shilling Place.

Shilling, who was awarded an OBE, died in November, 1990 and is known for her work on projects for the Royal Aircraft Establishment during the Second World War.