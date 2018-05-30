IN PICTURES: The Jon Hankey Memorial Cup

Have your say

Pompey legends battled it out against the home team to raise money in memory of a much-loved former Royal Marine.

Friends and family took to the pitch at Horndean Football Club to honour the memory of Jon Hankey, who died in 2014 aged 41 from a heart attack while working in Africa.

The Jon Hankey Memorial Cup is organised by Jon’s friend Lea Jackson. This year the money will go to the charities Help Our Wounded, and Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal.

