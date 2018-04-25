Kitchen partially destroyed after blaze at bungalow with no smoke alarms

Have your say

A KITCHEN was left partially destroyed after a fire broke out in a bungalow with no smoke alarms.

Firefighters from Waterlooville were called to tackle a blaze at a detached house at Ashling Park Road in Denmead at 3.15am this morning.

Crews put out the fire, which involved a fridge freezer, using one hosereel jet and two other jets.

A spokesperson for Waterlooville Fire Station said the house – which had two residents who were treated at the scene with breathing apparatus – had no smoke alarms.

It is believed the people inside were woken up by the smell of smoke.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the kitchen suffered 20 per cent damage in the blaze, with rest of the property being affected by smoke.

The bungalow was ventilated after the blaze, with firefighters issuing a stop message at 4.12am.

Waterlooville Fire Station said on Twitter: ‘Smoke alarms fitted post incident. Working smoke alarms save lives.’