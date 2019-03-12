Have your say

GARDENS, homes and commercial infrastructures that can be classed as an outstanding and innovative design all have a shot at taking home a prize in a new award scheme.

The South Downs National Park Design Awards aims to celebrate projects that have made a contribution to the landscape, heritage, built environment and community.

Director of planning at the authority Tim Slaney said: ‘There is design work across Hampshire and Sussex that pays homage to this special landscape and has the highest standards of architectural and landscape design. It’s time that these kind of inspirational projects are recognised.’

Nominations are now open for residential, non-residential and conservation. There will also be a People’s Choice award.

The deadline for nominations is 5pm on June 28. For more details visit southdowns.gov.uk/designaward

Completed entries should be e-mailed to design@southdowns.gov.uk​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​