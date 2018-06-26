Parish council plans for Waterlooville development area progress

PLANS to create a new parish council for the west of Waterlooville area have moved forward.

Councillors on Winchester City Council’s (WCC) licensing and regulation committee recommended arrangements for the new council to serve the west of Waterlooville major development area.

Hundreds of residents took part in two rounds of consultation. In the second, more than one third called for the name of the council to be Newlands, and 87 per cent called for it to be a parish council.

WCC’s portfolio holder for professional services, Councillor Stephen Godfrey, said: ‘We took the time to listen carefully to what our residents had to say and I am delighted so many engaged with us throughout the consultation over governance arrangements for the west of Waterlooville area.’

The recommendations will be considered at full council later in the year. It is proposed the new council will be formed on April 1, 2019, and elections for members will be held the following month.