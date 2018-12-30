Thanks for raising £350​

ORGANISERS of two collections have thanked donors for their generosity in raising more than £350.

They were held over two weekends in Waterlooville Precinct earlier this month in aid of a pair of different causes.

The first took place on Saturday, December 8 and saw £218.11 raised for Training Ship Alatricity Junior Cadet Corps, in Hampshire, which helps youngsters develop leadership and community awareness qualities in a naval service-like environment.

A week later on Saturday, December 15, £156.30 was raised for The Fire Fighters Charity – which provides physical and psychological support for members of the UK fire community.