This Cowplain restaurant is doing a pay-what-you-want drive-through for Red Nose Day 

A RESTAURANT will offer customers the chance to pay-what-you-want to raise money for charity.

Koop and Kraft on London Road, Cowplain, will be doing a drive-through and selling boxes of food for 90 minutes tomorrow with the proceeds going to Red Nose Day.

Each box will contain a random selection of items from the restaurants menu including chips, fried chicken and maybe even mini burgers.

Customers will not be able to see what is inside the boxes before paying but the deal will be pay-what-you-want.

The charity drive-through will take place on the street outside Koop and Kraft between 3pm and 4.30pm.

George Purnell, 26, owner, said: ‘We will be giving away boxes of food, which are worth about £5 each, in exchange for pay-what-you-want.

‘We are doing it in the streets outside the restaurant.

'The idea came from a customer who mentioned doing something like that. We had always wanted to give away free samples of food but we wanted to do it for charity, so Red Nose Day

‘We are doing it as a drive-through but people can come up on foot as well.’