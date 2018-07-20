Town centre, housing and public transport discussed at community meeting for Waterlooville regeneration

MORE THAN 150 residents committed to driving forward the improvement of their town centre attended a meeting to discuss its future.

The hot topics locals wanted to talk about in Waterlooville were the state of the town centre, the proposed Wellington Way housing development and the lack of public transport between the town and Havant.

Councillor Tim Pike, deputy Havant Borough Council leader and cabinet lead for finance and regeneration, said it was great to meet many residents passionate about improving the area for themselves and future generations.

He said: ‘Many issues arose at the meeting, and those the council can influence I am committed to raising with cabinet colleagues and council officers.

‘We want the town centre to re-establish itself as a location of choice for residents to visit, particularly those moving into the hundreds of new homes being built to the west of the town.

‘To achieve this, landlords, businesses and the council need to work together to create an attractive environment and a desirable mix of shops, cafes, services and leisure opportunities.

‘We also need attractive public transport options and good walking and cycling routes. Havant Borough Council has articulated a clear vision in the draft Local Plan 2036 for all of our town and village centres, and the cabinet is committed to driving forward the regeneration of the borough.’

Plans to demolish part of Wellington Way and re-build it as 264 flats have been submitted to the council.

Chairman of the Waterlooville Events Team, Jackie Buckley, helped to organise the event and said she was stunned at how many people attended the community centre meeting.

She said: ‘It was such a positive meeting and Councillor Pike was happy to agree to another because of the interest and turnout – it goes to show people do care.

‘Residents and businesses were there and Wellington Way came up a lot. People asked why meetings about a development in Waterlooville were held in Havant and then the lack of transport between the two was highlighted.

‘They asked how they’re supposed to get there and Councillor Pike said people need to put their thoughts to their local councillors who can make deputations on their behalfs.

‘We want to meet again in September.’