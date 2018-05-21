Waterlooville school celebrates its continued Ofsted rating success

PUPILS, staff and a headteacher are celebrating their school’s continued Ofsted rating success.

Purbrook Park School in Waterlooville has once again been rated ‘Good’ by the education watchdog. The report said pupils were unfailingly polite to visitors, a credit to the school, and spoke positively about how much they enjoyed it, made friends and felt safe.

Headteacher Paul Foxley said he is delighted with the result. He added: ‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our brilliant pupils, parents and staff for their tremendous support during our recent one-day inspection.

At Purbrook Park, we will all continue on our mission to create an outstanding school.’