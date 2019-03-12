Young couple attacked in Waterlooville during attempted robbery

A YOUNG couple were attacked in Waterlooville at the weekend during an attempted robbery.

A 21-year-old man and his girlfriend were in The Boulevard, Waterlooville on Saturday evening when the man was attacked and punched in the face.

A police spokeswoman said: 'At about 9.45pm a 21-year-old man and his girlfriend were approached by a man who tried to take his bag.

‘The suspect has hit the victim on the back of the head and punched him in his face and kicked his bike.

‘The victim managed to keep hold of his bag and nothing was stolen.’

The suspect was described as white, aged 20 to 30 years old with a slim build. He was 5’ 10” tall with short dark hair and stubble and he was wearing a coat with yellow shoulders and a grey body and dark trousers.

People who recognise the man from the description or witnessed the incident are asked to call 101 quoting 44190083636.