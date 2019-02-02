Shamed councillor sentenced for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in pub and stealing cash

A DISGRACED councillor who resigned from the Labour party over anti-Semitic comments has been sentenced for assaulting his ex-girlfriend and stealing £2,700.

Damien Enticott, 34, who turned up ‘angry and off his face’ at The William Hardwicke pub in Bognor Regis and threw a bottle of brandy across the bar, has been sentenced to a two year community order.

The former town councillor and convicted robber also helped himself to £2,700 in cash from the till.

Judge Roger Hetherington said: ‘You were abusive to staff and when the victim came down to try and get you to leave you pushed her to the floor. And then you went up to the office and you helped yourself to fistfuls of bank notes from the cashier’s office.’

Enticott, of St Peter’s Crescent in Selsey, who pleaded guilty to assault by beating, theft and burglary, appeared in court via videolink yesterday.

Prosecutor Richard Davies told the court that Enticott and the pub manager had been in a relationship for about two years but had just broken up at the time of the offences which took place in September last year.

Mr Davies said: ‘[Enticott] was described as angry and off his face. He said “I am going to burn the pub down”.’

Judge Hetherington noted that Enticott had already served significant time on remand.