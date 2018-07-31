Surgeons to get on their bikes for West Sussex hospital charity

Have your say

SURGEONS will be taking part in a 100-mile bike ride to raise cash for urology services.

The team of consultant urological surgeons from St Richard’s Hospital, Worthing Hospital and West Sussex Urology LLP are supporting the Love Your Hospital charity – the dedicated charity of Western Sussex Hospitals Foundation Trust.

The urology department sees more than 150 outpatients a week and the money raised will go towards new equipment to improve services.

Suzie Venn, clinical director for urology and consultant urological surgeons said: ‘As a group we are keen to raise funds to allow us to improve the services we provide.

‘A dedicated centre will allow quicker diagnosis and better service for the patients of west Sussex.

The NHS colleagues will join 15,000 cyclists on September 23 at Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester for the start of the first Velo South.

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/wsulyh.