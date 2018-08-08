WEDDING: ‘You just know when you’re marrying The One...’

On the morning of her wedding, her bridesmaid says, ‘I’m stressed because you aren’t stressed!’

But with a relaxed smile on her face, Alice Kinchen was about to embark on the biggest day of her life: the day she marries her best friend and soulmate.

Sam and Alice Coulton on their wedding day at All Saints Church, Cuckfield.

‘I was totally relaxed,’ says Alice, ‘plus, I think you know when you’re marrying the one.’

So on July 21, Alice Kinchen, 26, tied the knot with Sam Coulton, 33, in front of 130 guests at All Saints Church in Cuckfield, West Sussex.

The reception, held at their home in Lindfield, welcomed another 70 guests for an evening of boogieing into the early hours.

To top the day off, Alice, from Hayling Island, was driven off into the sunset by her new husband.

As a car businessman, Sam built the beloved Series 1 Land Rover himself from scratch.

The Land Rover is now primed and prepped to take on its next adventure – a mini-honeymoon to Guernsey, with the newlyweds in the front and their dogs in the back.

Sam met the love of his life at a horse racing event, where the newly-trained air hostess was showjumping. The couple were introduced through friends and hit it off straight away because of their similar ‘horsey background’.

Four years down the line, Sam got down on one knee during a trip to Las Vegas.

The Coultons are far from having the post-wedding blues, as they are planning their official honeymoon to Bora Bora in November.

‘He brings out the best in me,’ Alice squeals, while Sam says, ‘she’s always happy and bubbly.

‘She’s capable of putting anyone in a good mood.’