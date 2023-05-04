News you can trust since 1877
46 unclaimed estates in Portsmouth you could inherit if you have these surnames - how to claim

You could inherit these properties in Portsmouth if you have these surnames

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 4th May 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read

If you have one of the surnames listed under the Treasury’s 46 unclaimed estates in Portsmouth, you could inherit a property in the city.  When someone dies, their estate goes unclaimed if no heirs come forward to claim their inheritance.

The deceased’s estate becomes ‘ownerless property’ and the Crown assumes ownership. However, if family members believe they are entitled to a share of the unclaimed property, they have a year after the Crown takes control of the estate.

Any form of property, including buildings, money, or personal possessions comes under an unclaimed estate, according to the Treasury.

Once someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will, the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

    1. Husband, wife or civil partner

    2. Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

    3. Mother or father

    4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

    5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they share only one parent with the deceased.

    6. Grandparents

    7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

    8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both.

    Below are the list of surnames that would entitle someone to inherit an estate in Portsmouth.

    Names of the unclaimed estates in Portsmouth

