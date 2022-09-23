The items available in the middle aisles of both Aldi and Lidly this coming week have been confirmed.

Two of the best deals presented to shoppers this week are a Silvercrest Mini Oven and a Patio Heater with a bluetooth speaker.

Here are some of the stand-out items you can purchase this week from the middle aisle of both Lidl and Aldi.

Aldi Specialbuys

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patio Heater with a Bluetooth Speaker

Now that summer is officially over, and the weather is set to get cold as we slowly approach the winter months, a patio heater will become essential for gatherings hosted outside.

This item comes equipped with a powerful bluetooth speaker, so you can keep warm and get the tunes on. There is also a light at the top for visibility too.

Price: £89.99

Ecovacs U2 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop

Did you know that the average Brit spends a full 10 days a year hoovering, which equates to 240 hours a year and four hours a week.

You can save hours, and even days with this device , which features a "Max+" mode that provides extra suction power, as well as an innovative "pet set" with tangle-free brush and extra-large dust bin.

It has a run time of 150 hours before having to be recharged, and can reach all those hard places that you may struggle to get to.

Price: £199.99

Visage Muscle Massage Gun

Getting a professional massage can be expensive, and can take up the whole day.

With this massage gun , you can get a professional-like massage from the comfort of your own home.

This therapy gun has eight heads with a speed level of 1-30 (900-300LI/min) targeting areas effectively, and is great for targeting sore and recovering muscles.

Price: £49.99

Middle of Lidl

Silvercrest Mini Oven

This mini oven can be a great device for anyone, and can be used for extra oven space, or for mini projects such as baking and more.

It has a capacity of 14-litres and is about as big as a standard microwave oven, and can reach a top temperature of 230C.

Price: £39.99

Ernesto Cutlery / Knife Organiser

Trying to find the correct cutlery you need and not being able to find it can be one of the most frustrating things, especially after a long and potentially stressful day.

This cutlery organiser can not only give you quick access to whatever you need but it can also save space, and is suitable for drawers.

Price: £3.99

Silvercrest Foot Spa

End off a long week or day with this relaxing foot spa , with its size meaning you can take it on holiday and use it in most rooms.

It has a ‘keep warm’ function to keep the water at optimum temperature and has a vibration and bubble massage function.