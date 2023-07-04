Aldi has confirmed it will axe its click and collect service from a number of supermarkets due to “insufficient demand” from shoppers. The budget supermarket first launched a click and collect service in 2020 and has since expanded it to the majority of its shops.

Click and collect is where you order groceries online, to then pick up in store, instead of being delivered to your home. Aldi charges £4.99 to click and collect and there is no minimum spend.

Aldi confirmed a total of 12 supermarkets will be affected by the changes, with locations spread out across the UK. Below is the full list of Aldi supermarkets where click and collect has been axed.

Aldi stores no longer offering click and collect

Aylesbury - Rimmington Way

Brighton - Lewes Road

Burton on Trent - Horninglow Street

Coventry - Shultern Lane

Crawley - Betts Way

Chelmsford - Clock Tower RP Westway

Gillingham - Ambley Road

