News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago James Bond fans convinced THIS Game Of Thrones actor will become 007
10 minutes ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
3 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
3 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
21 hours ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
22 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday

Aldi hot tub: Inflatable spa back in stock with £100 price cut - how to buy

With summer just around the corner, Aldi has brought back its inflatable hot tub and reduced the price by £100.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 30th Apr 2023, 11:32 BST- 2 min read

Hot summer nights are almost upon us as Aldi brings back its popular inflatable hot tub for the warmer months. With quality time outdoors much needed, frantic preparations in the garden are well underway,in the hope temperatures will sky rocket over the next few months.

Luckily, Aldi has brought back its hot tub with a £100 discount as the cost of living crisis continues to pinch the pockets of many households around the UK. Now priced at less than £200, the hot tub is a cheaper option in comparison to some of the others on the market.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Popular hot tub brand Lay-Z Spa prices their outdoor inflatable spas between £500 and £1,300. If you’re looking to purchase a hot tub for the summer without the hefty price tag, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s cheaper alternative.

Aldi hot tub - how to buy

Most Popular
    Aldi’s hot tub is back in stock. Credit: AldiAldi’s hot tub is back in stock. Credit: Aldi
    Aldi’s hot tub is back in stock. Credit: Aldi

    Aldi has brought back its octagon-shaped hot tub for 2023 at just £199.99. The four-person tub was originally priced at £299.99, meaning customers can save a whopping £100.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The outdoor spa comes with bubble jets and two headrests to ensure you feel the most zen while relaxing in the hot tub.

    It has an insulated lockable cover, a filter pump, chemical dispenser and ground cloth which will help to keep the hot tub in great condition. However, if you prefer to not have the hot tub during the winter months, Aldi has also provided a storage bag to pack it away, keeping it in pristine condition for many summers to come.

    The hot tub is available to purchase now on the Aldi website. 

    Related topics:Aldi