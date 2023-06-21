Nintendo Direct 2023: All games announced and release dates - including Super Mario Bros: Wonder
The Nintendo Direct 2023 is here and was packed full of game announcements - here’s what was announced and their release dates
Nintendo debuted their 2023 Nintedo Direct on Wednesday (June 21) with some big announcements on what is coming to the Switch console in the next year. The 40-minute livestream had a focus on Switch games and including dates for Mario Kart 8’s Booster Course Wave 5 and Pokemon Scarlet/Violet DLC
The Japanese gaming company also made some big announcements including the reveal of Super Mario Bros: Wonder and a new Princess Peach game. Nintendo were the last of the three major gaming companies to make their gaming announcements, following in the footsteps of the Xbox Showcase earlier this month, and the PlayStation Showcase in May.
Nintendo’s Direct comes as many gaming companies and developers have chosen to broadcast their own events after pulling out of the now cancelled, gaming trade event E3. If you missed the event and still want to watch the full Nintendo Direct, then it’s still available on the Nintendo YouTube channel.
Here’s every game announced during the Nintendo Direct:
Games announced in Nintendo Direct
- Mario + Rabids Sparks of Hope - The Last Spark Hunter DLC - Available today
- Pikmin 1 & 2 Remaster - available today
- Manic Mechanics - July 13
- Splatoon 3 Splatfest - Friday July 14 - July 16
- New Pikmin 4 gameplay footage - July 21
- Vampire Survivors - August 17
- Mario Kart 8 Booster Course - Wave 5 + New characters - Summer 2023
- Fae Farm - September 8
- Gloomhaven - September 18
- Silent Hope - October 3
- Detective Pikachu Returns - October 6
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharge - October 19
- Super Mario Bros: Wonder - October 20
- Just Dance 2024 - October 24
- Headbangers Rhythm Royale - October 31
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection vol 1 - October 24
- Sonic Superstars - Fall 2023
- Pokemon Scarlet/Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero - The Teal Mask - Fall 2023
- Batman Arkham Trilogy - Fall 2023
- Star Ocean The Second Story:Remastered - November 2
- Wario Ware: Move It - November 3
- Persona 5 Tactica - November 17
- Super Mario RPG - November 17
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - December 1, 2023
- Pokemon Scarlet/Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero - The Indigo Disk - Winter 2023
- Palia - Holiday 2023 - Free to play
- MythForce - 2023
- Penny’s Big Breakaway - Early 2024
- New Princess Peach game - Due 2024
- Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon remastered - Due 2024