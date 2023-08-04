Andrew Tate has won his appeal in a Romanian court to be released from house arrest pending trial. The social media personality has been held in Romania charged with human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

In a written ruling, The Bucharest Court of Appeals in Romania said that it “replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from 4 August until 2 October.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to MailOnline, a spokesperson said that Tate, as well as his brother Tristan and two Romanian women have been released from house arrest today. Despite not being under house arrest, he is not allowed to leave Romania.

Earlier this week, the brothers, who have taken social media by storm over the last 12 months, were appealing against a court decision made last month to keep them under house arrest for a further 30 days.

Most Popular

As well as not being able to leave Romania, it’s reported that the four will also be restricted in travelling to some areas of the country, but can leave home and travel within Bucharest and Ilfov.

Tate was initially arrested last year, on December 29. Since his arrest, he has repeatedly denied allegations and has lost numerous appeals against his house arrest. But now, a delayed decision has been made.