Anthony Joshua will look to get his career somewhat back on track as he prepares to face off against Jermaine Franklin on Saturday night (April 1). It will be the first time in almost seven years that Joshua will fight without a world title at stake.

Joshua hasn’t fought anyone since his second straight loss to Olexsandr Usyk. The Ukrainian got the better of Joshua in a title fight rematch in Saudi Arabia last August, setting his career back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite hailing from Watford, which is a stone’s throw away from London, it will be the first time since 2016 that Joshua will fight at the O2 Arena in London. He has never lost at the venue.

Since his last triumph at O2 Arena, which was the scene of his first world title win over Charles Martin, Joshua’s career has not had the trajectory many believed it would, suffering damaging losses over the last few years.

Most Popular

Known by many as AJ, he is seeking his first professional win in the sport since 2020, with the 33-year-old admitting he will retire from boxing if he is beaten by his upcoming opponent this weekend.

What time will the fight start?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua and Franklin’s ring walks are expected to begin at around 10:30pm, but it is dependent on the length of the fights on the undercard.

Who is on the undercard?

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin (heavyweight)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabio Wardley vs Michael Polite Coffie (heavyweight)

Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros (flyweight)

Austin Williams vs River Wilson-Bent (middleweight)

Campbell Hatton vs Louis Fielding (super-lightweight)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Hedges vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Jordan Flynn vs Kane Barker (super featherweight)

Juergen Uldedaj vs Benoit Huber (cruiserweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Georgi Velichkov (super-lightweight)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I watch it on TV?