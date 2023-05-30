Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has recalled products affecting customers at Asda and Lidl. The regulator has issued the warning over fears they could pose an allergy and choking risk to customers.

The FSA is urging shoppers with any of the affected items to not eat them and return them to the store where they bought them as soon as possible. When returning recalled items, customers are eligible for a refund, even without a receipt.

Below is a full list of recalled items.

FSA recalled items from Asda and Lidl

OMV! Mac ‘N’ No Cheese

Pack size: 400g

Affected batches: Use by date of June 1, June 2 and June 3, 2023

Barcode: 5063089021903

A warning by the Food Standards Agency reads: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it."

Fin Carré Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts

Pack size: 100g

Lot number: L3083A112

Best before date: December 19, 2023

