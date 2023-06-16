Rail workers are set to go on a 24-hour strike next month in a separate move of industrial action over a sick pay and overtime dispute. Aslef, a union that represents 96% train drivers in England, Scotland and Wales, said the walkout will involve its members working for Avanti West Coast and London North Eastern Railway .

In its announcement on Friday (June 16), Aslef said the dispute with Avanti West Coast is regarding changes to sick pay which the company is attempting to force through without agreement. Aslef members working at the company will be taking strike action from 12.01am to 11.59pm on Sunday, July 2.

In a separate dispute with London North Eastern Railway over the company’s failure to adhere to agreed procedures, members will also refuse to work non-contractual overtime from 12.01am on Saturday, July 2 until further notice.

The latest wave of industrial action is separate from the union’s ongoing national pay dispute with the government, which saw members vote in favour of continuing strike action for the next six months after rejecting the government’s “risible 4% pay offer.”

Mick Whelan, General Secretary, said: "It is deeply regrettable that Aslef members have been forced to take this action but our members will not stand by and allow our agreed terms and conditions to be violated by the train operating companies.

"We have been coming to the table to try to resolve these disputes for many months but unless the operators honour the agreements in place with our members, we will be forced to continue taking action. The companies know how to avoid this action - it’s by honouring their agreements and negotiating fairly with our members.

"As the recent ballot results showed, Aslef members at these companies want to continue taking action to hold their employers to account and the whole union will stand with them."