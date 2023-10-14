News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

BBC Broadcasting House sprayed with red paint

Police say it is not yet clear whether the vandalism at BBC House is connected to recent protests over the broadcaster's refusal to call Hamas terrorists.

Nancy Fielder
By Nancy Fielder
Published 14th Oct 2023, 13:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 14:01 BST
The scene at BBC Broadcasting House in London, after red paint was sprayed over the entrance. Picture date: Saturday October 14, 2023.The scene at BBC Broadcasting House in London, after red paint was sprayed over the entrance. Picture date: Saturday October 14, 2023.
The scene at BBC Broadcasting House in London, after red paint was sprayed over the entrance. Picture date: Saturday October 14, 2023.

BBC’s Broadcasting House headquarters in London has been targeted and daubed in red paint. Presenter Victoria Derbyshire posted images and footage of the scene showing the vandalised revolving glass doors and pale stone brickwork at Portland Place as she arrived for work on Saturday morning.

The BBC has faced criticism in recent days for maintaining its editorial stance not to describe Hamas militants as terrorists. But the Metropolitan Police said the incident has not yet been linked to any protest group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hundreds of protesters later gathered outside the media headquarters which was the starting point for a major pro-Palestinian march in the capital. Palestine flags and supportive placards were waved as people chanted, with Metropolitan Police and community support officers stationed nearby. More than 1,00 officers are being deployed to police the thousands expected to show solidarity with Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Portland Place piazza was closed off, with metal barriers in place behind yellow cleaning-in-progress warning signs. Large brooms could be seen leaning against the glass doors, with the paint spread over the pavement and stonework.

Most Popular

    A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We are aware of criminal damage to a building in Portland Place, W1A. At this stage there is no suggestion this is linked to any protest group.”

    BBC radio presenter and DJ Edward Adoo tweeted on Saturday morning: “Just got to the BBC the main entrance is blocked someone sprayed red paint at the entrance. Regardless of your view on what’s going on this is not the way. Props to the security team on duty tonight.”

    Related topics:BBCHamasIsrael