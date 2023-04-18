The BBC has announced a new season of Waterloo Road, consisting of seven episodes, will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in May. It was picked up again by the BBC following a surge in audiences watching the show via the BBC iPlayer during the first lockdown.

The popular show, which is set in a comprehensive school, returned to the channel in January after eight years away. The series remains especially popular with younger viewers, and is the BBC’s second biggest drama title with 16-34 year-olds of the year so far, behind Happy Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside some familiar faces, returning to Waterloo Road will be Jamie Glover as the much-loved character of Andrew Treneman who was last seen in the series 14 years ago in 2009.

The show became well known for its hard-hitting storylines, with Waterloo Road reflecting modern society with its portrayal of issues including the cost of living crisis, teen homelessness, racism, sexism, being LGBTQ+, mental health and more.

Most Popular

Returning for another term will be Angela Griffin (Kim Campbell), Adam Thomas (Donte Charles), Kym Marsh (Nicky Walters), Vincent Jerome (Lindon King), James Baxter (Joe Casey), Jo Coffey (Wendy Whitwell), Shauna Shim (Valerie Chambers), Neil Fitzmaurice (Neil Guthrie), Rachel Leskovac (Coral Walker), Katherine Pearce (Amy Spratt), Ryan Clayton (Mike Rutherford) and Sonia Ibrahim (Jamilah Omar).

Also joining the cast this series will be Paul Bazely (Benidorm, Black Mirror, Cruella, Pirates of the Caribbean) and Jenny Platt (Coronation Street, The Bay) as parents of pupils, whilst Olwen May (Coronation Street, Happy Valley, Emmerdale) and James Quinn (Early Doors, Coronation Street) are set to make an appearance at the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Glover says: “I am so excited to be returning to Waterloo Road. The school has been such an important part of my life and it’s wonderful to be able to rekindle the old flame. Not to mention the joy of getting to work with the incomparable Angela Griffin once more. I hope that people will enjoy seeing Andrew and Kim together in the school again. Older? Certainly, there’s the grey hair to prove it…! Wiser? Who knows?”

Angela Griffin and Jamie Glover as Kim Campbell and Andrew Treneman