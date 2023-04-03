Best K-dramas on Netflix UK 2023: 10 highest rated Korean TV series from Sweet Home to Extracurricular
Korean dramas are more popular than ever, with many flocking to streaming platform Netflix to binge watch their favourite shows.
Korean drama series, also known as K-dramas, are all the rage on Netflix at the moment. Following the success of Squid Game back in 2021, Netflix has kept its streaming platform stocked up with all the latest K-Dramas, from Sweet Home to Extracurricular.
Over the years, many K-dramas have been translated internationally due to popular demand overseas. The TV shows have also attracted international attention for their fashion, style, and culture.
K-dramas are usually led by a single director and often written by a single screenwriter. This typically leads to each drama having distinct directing and dialogue styles.
Rotten Tomatoes, a website dedicated to rating the best TV shows and movies, has given its verdict on the K-dramas on Netflix, with some popular shows securing top spots. We’ve compiled a list of the best K-dramas currently on Netflix UK, according to Rotten Tomatoes reviews.
Best K-dramas on Netflix UK
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a 2022 South Korean television series starring Park Eun-bin in the title role, along with Kang Tae-oh and Kang Ki-young. The synopsis for the show reads: “Brilliant attorney Woo Young-woo tackles challenges in the courtroom and beyond as a newbie at a top law firm and a woman on the autism spectrum.”
Extraordinary Attorney Woo has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 100%.
Hospital Playlist
Hospital Playlist is the second instalment of the Wise Life series, following Prison Playbook, and it stars Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung, and Jeon Mi-do.
The show’s synopsis reads: “Every day is extraordinary for five doctors and their patients inside a hospital, where birth, death and everything in between coexist.” It has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 100%.
Twenty Five Twenty One
Twenty Five Twenty One is a 2022 South Korean television series directed by Jung Ji-hyun and the show stars Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk, Bona, Choi Hyun-wook and Lee Joo-myung.The synopsis for the TV series reads: “In a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teenage fencer pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.”
The K-drama has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 97%.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a TV remake of 2004 South Korean film Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong, starring the likes of Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho and Lee Sang-yi.
The show’s synopsis reads: “A big-city dentist opens up a practice in a close-knit seaside village, home to a charming jack-of-all-trades who is her polar opposite in every way.” Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 95%.
Mr Sunshine
Mr Sunshine was released in 2018 and stars Lee Byung-hun, Kim Tae-ri, Yoo Yeon-seok, Kim Min-jung, and Byun Yo-han. The show’s synopsis reads: “A young boy who ends up in the U.S. after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident returns to Korea at a historical turning point and falls for a noblewoman.”
Mr Sunshine has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 95%.
Signal
Signal is a 2016 fantasy police procedural series starring Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo, and Cho Jin-woong. The synopsis for Signal reads: “Communicating via a walkie-talkie that transcends time, a profiler from 2015 and a detective from 1989 join forces to tackle crimes and injustice.”
The show has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 92%.
Extracurricular
Extracurricular was released on Netflix in 2020 and stars Kim Dong-hee, Park Ju-hyun, Jung Da-bin, Nam Yoon-su, Choi Min-soo, Park Hyuk-kwon, and Kim Yeo-jin. The show’s synopsis reads: “A model high school student who’s steeped in a world of serious crime finds his double life upended when a classmate takes an interest in his secret.”
Extracurricular has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 92%.
My Name
My Name was released in 2021 and stars Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, and Ahn Bo-hyun.The show’s synopsis reads: “Following her father’s murder, a revenge-driven woman puts her trust in a powerful crime boss — and enters the police force under his direction.”
My Name has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 92%.
Sweet Home
Sweet Home stars Song Kang,Lee Jin-uk,Lee Si-young. This show’s synopsis reads: “As humans turn into savage monsters and wreak terror, one troubled teen and his apartment neighbours fight to survive — and to hold on to their humanity.”
Sweet Home has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 84%.
The Glory
The Glory is a K-drama written by Kim Eun-sook and directed by Ahn Gil-ho. The show stars Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, and Jung Sung-il.
The synopsis for the show reads: “Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, a woman puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes.” The show has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 83%.