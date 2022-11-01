Boy George is joining the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here cast for 2022 for a record-breaking fee - with reports that it totals around £500,000. This will make Boy George the highest paid campmate of all time, alongside Kaitlyn Jenner, who also received a similar sum to appear on the 2017 show.

George, whose birth name is George Alan O’Dowd , arrived in Brisbane on Saturday (October 29). Joking to the press , he said: “I’m here to do a version of The Lion Queen, I don’t know what you’re talking about, darling!”

Despite his entry into the show, reports suggest George will not be partaking in any of the bushtucker trials the show is famous for. This is due to his vegan diet , which prohibits him from eating any animal products.

Alongside his music career, the Karma Chameleon singer has also appeared in TV shows in the past. In 1986, he appeared in an episode of the A-Team alongside the rest of The Culture Club - he also appeared as himself in an episode of Hollyoaks in 2003.

George will join Mike Tindall and Chris Moyles in the jungle this year, who have also reportedly accepted large sums of money to be on the show. Alongside them will be Jill Scott, Seann Walsh, Olivia Atwood, Sue Cleaver, Scarlette Douglas, Babatunde Aleshe, Charlene White Owen Warner and the recently rumoured Matt Hancock .

Matt Hancock is set to become the 12th celebrity to join the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here cast, according to reports. The MP for West Suffolk resigned as Health Secretary after footage of his affair with Gina Coladangelo was leaked and he was found to be in breach of his own Covid regulations.

Following news of his arrival in the jungle, it emerged Hancock had the Tory whip suspended. Conservative chief whip, Simon Hart, said: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

I’m A Celebrity 2022 contestant net worths

If reports are true, this year’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here camp is the richest yet with an estimated combined net worth of over £76 million. The revelation suggests this year the contestants are in it for the experience, not the hefty paycheck.