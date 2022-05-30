Burger King selling Royale burgers for £1.99 to mark jubilee - how to claim offer

Fast-food chain Burger King has announced they will be selling Chicken and Vegan Royale burgers for only £1.99 to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The sandwiches contain breaded chicken or vegan ‘chicken’ with lettuce and mayo in a sesame seed bun, normally costing around £4.99.

How and when are the burgers available?

From 28 May 2022 to 5 June 2022, the week of the Jubilee, the burgers will be available for £1.99.

To get the sandwiches, customers must go onto the Burger King app and download a voucher.

Then go into selected Burger King restaurants and show the voucher you get the money off.

However, the offer is not valid in Burger King branches in motorway service stations, airports, train stations and holiday parks.

Only one voucher can be used per transaction, and it is not valid in conjunction with any other offer.

How else is Burger King marking the Platinum Jubilee?

Burger King has also designed special cardboard crowns for the Platinum Jubilee, to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.

The crowns, designed by British artist Toby Triumph, feature 26 illustrations – each representing milestones from Her Royal Highness’ 70-year reign.

The designs range from Beatles-inspired illustrations to Spice Girls references, and are meant to "capture the cultural melting pot of Great Britain over the years", Burger King said.

Fans can get their hands on a free Jubilee Crown in Burger King restaurants from 1 June, as well as at parades across London and Windsor.