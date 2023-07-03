A mother and two children who died in a tragic house fire in Cambridgeshire have been named by police, with a man still in a critical condition in hospital. A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the alarm was raised at 1.08am on Friday (June 30).

Cambridgeshire Police said Gemma Germeney, 31, died at the scene while Lilly Peden, eight, and Oliver Peden, four, were taken to hospital where they sadly later died. A man in his 30s remains in a critical condition.

In a statement, Area Commander Stuart Smith of Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This is a devastating and deeply upsetting incident that will touch many people. Our thoughts are with the relatives, friends and neighbours of the family. It’s just heartbreaking.

“We know this will have a huge impact on the local community and our fire safety team was in the area visiting residents yesterday to provide fire safety information and reassurance and will be returning next week.

“A fire like this is one of the toughest incidents you can attend as a firefighter and we’re looking after the welfare of all those who responded to or supported this incident.”

A fire service spokesperson said: "Crews arrived to find smoke issuing from the ground and first floor of a two storey maisonette. Crews worked hard to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring properties.

"A man in his 30s managed to escape the flat before crews arrived, however he suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

