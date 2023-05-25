News you can trust since 1877
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 25th May 2023, 16:56 BST
A car has crashed into the gates leading to the British government buildings on Downing Street

A car has crashed into the gates at Downing Street, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

In a social media message posted at 4.47pm, the Met said: “At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries. “

The BBC said Whitehall has been closed by the police following the incident.

More to follow

