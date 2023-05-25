News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Girl, 19, found after ‘extremely out of character’ disappearance
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder

Card Factory rolls out click and collect service to all stores after successful trial

Card Factory is to introduce a click and collect service to all its stores after a successful trial.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 25th May 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read

Card Factory is to introduce a click and collect service to all its stores after a successful trial. From today, shoppers can have their online orders delivered to one of the greetings card retailer’s 1,000 locations.

After making an order, customers will have a 10 day window to collect, with no processing free for orders over £10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Digital director Sam Davies said: “Our digital data has shown that more people want to access the high-quality, affordable range of gifts and cards we provide with ease.

“The introduction of our click-and-collect service and ordering products at the click of a few buttons offers flexibility, more choice and adds an extra layer of convenience to shopping with us.”

Most Popular
    Card Factory, the specialist retailer of greeting cards and gifts, has announced its preliminary results for the year ended January 31 2023.Card Factory, the specialist retailer of greeting cards and gifts, has announced its preliminary results for the year ended January 31 2023.
    Card Factory, the specialist retailer of greeting cards and gifts, has announced its preliminary results for the year ended January 31 2023.

    Earlier this year, Card Factory revealed its profits had tripled to £52.4m. You can check the location of your nearest Card Factory on their website.

    Related topics:PeopleData