Celebrity Big Brother star Lauren Harries has left her followers concerned for her health after a worrying update was posted on her Twitter page. The 45-year-old TV star was rushed to hospital on Friday, April 14 for emergency brain surgery.

After the operation was performed, Lauren was moved to a recovery ward and has since been under close medical supervision.

A loved one of the reality star took to Twitter to thank fans for their kind messages and asked them to “pray and send love” for Lauren as “she is still suffering from “memory issues and confusion.”

The post read: "Yesterday they moved Lauren back to recovery, she is under close watch. She still has memory issues and confusion.

““The doctors say that she does not need another operation atm they are taking it day by day. Please pray for her and send her your love. Thank you for your kindness."

On April 16, Lauren’s mother Katy shared a picture of Lauren lying on a hospital bed before she underwent the surgical procedure.

She wrote in her caption: "Lauren has woken up after her brain surgery. They had to shave her hair. As you know this is Lauren’s worst nightmare but she would have died if not.

“The amazing staff in the Heath Hospital have been wonderful. Thank you for your kind words, her recovery ahead. Update to follow."

Lauren shot to fame as a child antiques expert called James, who appeared on the Antiques Roadshow and Wogan, before she underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2001.

