16 celebrities are soon going to be pushed to their absolute limits as a new season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is set to air. The programme will start on Tuesday, September 26 on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Some of TV’s most familiar faces are put to the test by former Special Forces operators through a series of gruelling tasks and interrogations. This time, they will attempt to survive the jungle of Thung Ui in North Vietnam.

In 2022, AJ Pritchard, Ferne McCann, Calum Best & Maisie Smith emerged victorious in the show. They gave everything to reach the peak of the tallest dune in the Jordanian desert amid the sweltering 40C heat.

Chief instructor Billy Billingham will be joined by returning members Jason “Foxy” Fox and Rudy Reyes as well as a new instructor, Chris Oliver. Oliver is set to replace Remi Adeleke, a former Navy Seal who participated in the most recent series of the show.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 Lineup: