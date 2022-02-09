Changing your pyjamas and five other tips towards keeping warm in bed in winter
Keeping cosy on cold winter days
Research shows that during winter Brits spend an average of an extra 24 hours in bed to avoid the big chill.
Many also complain that they struggle to feel warm at all, so sleep experts from luxury bedroom retailer The French Bedroom Company have provided five tips that will keep Brits warm and happy throughout the next few cold months.
Turn up the duvet tog
The best temperate for sleep is around 18°C – to reach this easily in winter, choose a higher tog duvet of at least 13 which will retain as much heat as possible. If you want an added layer, place a velvet bedspread on top of your bed linen, or for something more luxurious, try cashmere.
Choose the correct pyjamas
For a cosy sleep choose a pair of pyjamas that feel soft and provide comfort. One of the best materials to feel warm on cold evenings is silk - it is a natural thermal regulator and keeps heat between the threads.
Use a hot water bottle
In winter, a hot water bottle is fantastic at keeping you warm at night, and in the morning, it leaves you feeling snug as you scroll through social media or tuck into your favourite book in bed. It also has many benefits for the body which boost short and long-term health including relaxing muscles, preventing lactic acid build up and soothing any aches and pains.
Only heat your bedroom
It can be inefficient to heat the whole home all the time, so try turning up the heating for the bedroom and make sure the windows and doors are closed to maximise the temperature of the room. Improve insulation to avoid leaking heat and place a draught excluder at the bottom of your bedroom door.
Sleep in fluffy socks
Cotton or woollen socks are the most comfortable at keeping heat inside the body, with research also proving that it provides the most restful sleep*. Wearing socks also helps a process called distal vasodilation, which increases blood flow to your feet and allows you to fall asleep easier.
Georgia Metcalfe, co-founder and creative director of The French Bedroom Company comments: “It is easy to feel lethargic when the alarm goes off on a cold morning, but you will feel more comfortable by changing the materials in your bed such as altering your bedwear to silk pyjamas and putting on a pair of soft socks as this will help you feel warmer, improving your sleep in the process.
“A higher rated tog for your duvet will allow you to stay snuggly throughout the colder months, and you will never want to leave your boudoir as it keeps you wonderfully cosy.”