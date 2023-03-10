ITV are set to close their kids channel, CITV, and move all of the content shown there to a new dedicated channel on ITVX – ITVX Kids. ITVX Kids will show a range of shows aimed at both school age and pre-school age children.

Despite having a new dedicated channel for children’s programmes, the LittleBe preschool segment on ITVBe will remain in place and will offer some children’s content in the early mornings on ITV2 from September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITVX Kids is set to launch in July 2023 and follows a revamp across ITV, including the removal of the ITV player which was replaced by ITVX. ITVX Kids will bring together over 100 titles in a dedicated homepage, with over 1000 hours of programming.

Some notable programmes on ITVX Kids will include the animated series of Mr Bean, and for younger preschool children, TeleTubbies Let’s Go, Sooty and Bob The Builder amongst other titles.

Most Popular

Craig Morris, managing editor of ITVX said: “We’re really excited to launch this dedicated destination for kids on ITVX, which will be home to a wealth of content including new series, recognisable brands and existing favourites for a range of ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad