Controversial TikToker Mizzy, who received a widespread backlash for a series of prank videos including allegedly entering people’s homes uninvited, has been charged, the Met Police has confirmed .

‘Mizzy’, whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, of Manor Road, Hackney was charged with failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice and will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (May 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In one of the viral videos, it appeared to show a group of young men storming into homes without permission in what has been described as a ‘disturbing’ social media trend. Mizzy has since deleted his TikTok account and the YouTube channel with almost 40,000 subscribers belonging to him has also been deleted.

The video begins with him and two other friends posing to the camera, saying: “Walking into random houses, let’s go.” In the now-deleted footage, the group walk through a gate, ignoring a woman in the front garden before letting themselves into the home.

Most Popular

Despite the woman shouting, “Excuse me, what are you doing?”, the teens walk through the ajar door as the woman calls to someone inside the home. There was a young child inside the house during the time of the incident. The Met Police subsequently launched an investigation into the video following complaints.

Mizzy is also allegedly behind ‘pranks’ that include ripping up library books, and jumping into strangers’ cars. In one prank, he can be seen stealing an elderly woman’s dog and running away laughing. He later returns the animal to its distressed owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, of the Central East Command Unit, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “Understandably there has been extensive comment on this case in the media and on social media.

“Now that an individual has been charged, I would ask that the judicial process be respected and allowed to take its proper course.”

‘Mizzy’, whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, of Manor Road, Hackney was charged with failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice and will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (May 24).