Cooking with the Stars will return to our TV screens this year for a brand new season. Ahead of the new series, the full line up has been unveiled with a range of familiar faces in the mix.

It has also been confirmed both Tom Allen and Emma Willis will return to host the third series. As part of the ITV show, eight celebrities are guided by a chef mentor as they take part in intense cooking battles to create the winning dish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrities who fail to impress will then have to battle it out to get to the next stage in the competition in a cook-off as they create a dish they’ve never made before. The dish is then judged blind by all the chefs and whoever fails to make it through to the next stage is sent home by their chef mentor.

But which celebrities will take part in the upcoming series of Cooking with the Stars and when will the show air on TV? Here’s everything you need to know.

Most Popular

Cooking With The Stars 2023 line-up

Chris Eubank will star in the upcoming series of Cooking with the Stars

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing legend Chris Eubank will be paired with chef director Jack Stein

Gavin and Stacey actress Joanna Page has Michael Caines as her chef mentor

Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre and British chef Rosemary Shrager will be paired up

Bafta award-winning actor Jason Watkins will be partnered up with chef April Jackson

Coronation Street actress Samia Longchambon has Michelin-starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli as her mentor

Busted’s Matt Willis will be joined by restauranter and cookery author Shelina Permalloo

Steps singer Claire Richards will be partnered up with Scottish chef Tony Singh

Love Island’s Indiyah Polack will be joined by award-winning chef Ellis Barrie

How to watch Cooking With The Stars on TV