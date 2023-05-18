Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government

The treasury has confirmed it forked a sizable £162m on the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II back in September 2022. The event took place at Westminster Abbey and saw notable people from around the world come to pay their respects.

Nearly eight months later, the Treasury has finally confirmed the queen’s funeral in whole cost the taxpayer £161.743 million. The Home Office shouldered the bulk of the cost at £74m while the Department of Culture, Media and Sport spent £57m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, chief secretary to the Treasury John Glen, insisted the government was focused on making sure the funeral ‘ran smoothly’ and with a healthy level of ‘dignity’.

He added: “During this period, many hundreds of thousands of people came in person to pay their respects, at the Lying at Rest in Edinburgh, the Lying-in-State in Westminster, as well as in London and Windsor for the State Funeral on 19 September.

Most Popular

“Many more people also came out to support his majesty the king and other members of the Royal Family as they travelled around the UK during this time.

“The government’s priorities were that these events ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As departments finalise their accounts ahead of publication in the coming months, the government is now able to publish an estimate of the costs associated with delivery of these events by the main government departments and devolved administrations involved.”

The Scottish government also confirmed its contribution to the Queen’s lying-in-rest, announcing that it spent £18.756 million.

The total estimated cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: