Chelsea Handler hosted the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards as awards season gets well underway following the Golden Globes earlier this month.

Heading into the star-studded event all eyes were once again on A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, who led the nominations with a whopping 14 nods. Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans was close behind with 11 and Abbott Elementary led the TV awards with six which has seen critical and viewer acclaim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everything Everywhere was the biggest winner of the night, and unsurprisingly took the night’s top honour, Best Picture. Ke Huy Quan picked up his well-deserved second award of the season for Supporting Actor and Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took home Best Director. The film also took home awards for Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.

Brendan Fraser won his first award of the season, taking home the award for Best Actor for his critically acclaimed performance in The Whale. Fraser is tipped to pick up many nominations throughout the season, but did not attend the Golden Globes last week.

Most Popular

Fraser has been open about his reasoning for not attending, telling GQ: “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No, I will not participate. It’s because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”

So, who else won awards on the big night? Here’s what the critics had to say about the films in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

FILM

Best Picture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Actor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austin Butler, Elvis

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Brendan Fraser stars in The Whale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Actress

WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Best Supporting Actress

Advertisement Hide Ad

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is new at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week: Photo: Marvel Studios

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Young Actor/Actress

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Jalyn Hall, Till

WINNER: Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink, The Whale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Acting Ensemble

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle, Babylon

Todd Field, Tár

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli, RRR

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Original Screenplay

Todd Field, Tár

WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's unusal for a film released in the first half of the year to be a favourite for the next year's Oscars, but Everything Everywhere All at Once - released in the UK back in May - is bucking that trend, with odds of 6/4 making it second favourite. The absurdist comedy-drama film uses the concept of a multiverse to dazzling - and sometimes confusing - effect, with stars Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis both tipped for acting awards.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said

WINNER: Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Cinematography

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans

WINNER: Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

Linus Sandgren, Babylon

Best Production Design

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara, The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis

WINNER: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon

Best Editing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Cross, Babylon

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

WINNER: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, Elvis

Monika Willi, Tár

Best Costume Design

Advertisement Hide Ad

WINNER: Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Eagan, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Elvis

Gersha Phillips, The Woman King

Mary Zophres, Babylon

Best Hair and Makeup

Advertisement Hide Ad

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WINNER: Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

Best Visual Effects

Advertisement Hide Ad

WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Comedy

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Best Animated Film

Advertisement Hide Ad

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

Best Foreign Language Film

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

WINNER: RRR

Best Song

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Carolina," Where the Crawdads Sing

"Ciao Papa," Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WINNER: "Naatu Naatu," RRR

"New Body Rhumba," White Noise

Best Score

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino, The Batman

WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

TV

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

WINNER: Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

WINNER: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Actress In A Drama Series

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

WINNER: Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Comedy Series

WINNER: Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Better Things (FX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Reboot (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Actor In A Comedy Series

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

WINNER: Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)

James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

WINNER: Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Limited Series

WINNER: The Dropout (Hulu)

Gaslit (Starz)

The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Movie Made For Television

Fresh (Hulu)

Prey (Hulu)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

The Survivor (HBO)

Three Months (Paramount+)

WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)

Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)

Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)

Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)

WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Foreign Language Series

1899 (Netflix)

Borgen (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Garcia! (HBO Max)

The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

Kleo (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

WINNER: Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Tehran (Apple TV+)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Animated Series

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

WINNER: Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Undone (Prime Video)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Talk Show

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Comedy Special