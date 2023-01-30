Research has revealed the areas in England with the biggest jump in house prices near schools. To get a definitive list, Online Money Advisor has examined over 50k homes in 232 cities, towns and London boroughs.

It comes as many people prioritise schools when choosing a house, eager to be in a catchment area of a school with a good rating. This demand for those houses naturally drives the prices up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To calculate this, Online Money Advisor found homes of the same size and looked at whether they were within 0.5 miles of a school or not. They then calculated the potential price difference based on the distance factor to find out in which areas it was more coveted to live near a school.

A staggering statistic shows 60 percent of towns and cities in England were found to have higher than average house prices when located within 0.5 miles of a school. Data from Zoopla was used and is accurate as of November 2022.

Most Popular

Online Money Advisor also examined The English schools where homes within 0.5 miles are worth the most money with number one spot, Ashley CofE Aided Primary School located in Walton-on-Thames having an average house price of £943,056.

Here’s the top 10 schools positively impacting house prices - and the percentage change.

1 - Northwich, +22.49%

2 - Shoreham-by-Sea, +20.13%

3 - Darlington, +18.25%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 - Grimsby, +16.56%

5 - Castleford, +16.46%

6 - Keighley, +16.14%

7 - Havant, +15.90%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8 - Barrow-in-Furness, +15.26%

9 - Oldham, +13.76%