In this episode of Bragging Rights our reporters from across the country go head-to-head to prove their city has the best tourist attraction in the UK. Discover the best spot for your next staycation as we take a tour through some of the most exciting spots the country has to offer.

The Angel of the North

Standing at 20 metres tall, the Angel of The North has to be one of the most iconic landmarks in the North East. Known to locals as the gateway to the region, the surrounding community see it as a symbol of home. The large 3D sculpture was created 26 years ago and has become one of the most recognisable pieces of art ever produced, winning a number of accolades and awards.

St’ Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff

St’ Fagans was the first open air museum in the UK and one of the first in the world. Established in 1948, the museum tells the story of Wales from thousands of years ago all the way up until the last few decades. The 100-acre museum is made up of historic buildings that have been dismantled and reassembled on the site to preserve their cultural value. The venue welcomes 550,000 visitors a year and is the go-to destination for Welsh school trips and family days out.

The National Football Museum in Manchester