Eurovision enthusiasts have taken to social media to share their reaction to Mae Muller’s grand final performance. Muller, who performed last in the final, wore a black two-piece for her performance of Tik-Tok viral tune ‘I Wrote a Song’.

However, some fans were not best pleased by the performance. One fan said on Twitter: “Mae Muller is a wee gem but this is god awful.”

A second tweeted: “Sorry but Mae Muller is so bad at singing live and what was her boring outfit… it’s literally Eurovision where is the sparkle and drama??”

Other Eurovision watchers praised Muller’s performance. One wrote: “@maemuller You smashed it with I Wrote A Song”.

Another said: “@maemuller nailed it! What a fantastic performance. Congratulations.”

Singer Lily Allen also got involved with sharing her praise for Muller as she tweeted “Slay Muller” online. One complained about sound quality, saying: “They could have turned Mae Muller’s microphone on.”

Ahead of her Eurovision performance, Muller said: “I’m so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I’ve loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant. I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin!