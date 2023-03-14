Alton Towers Resort has revealed the first look inside its newest attraction, The Curse at Alton Manor, set to open to the public this weekend. Alongside a set of exclusive images that show the immersive and terrifying scenes that are to come with the ride, Alton Towers has also revealed even more details about the ride’s extraordinary special effects and the story of how Alton Manor, and its demonic resident, Emily came to be.

Visitors to Alton Towers’ newest spine-tingling attraction will appear to vanish in front of their own eyes as they brave the new The Curse at Alton Manor attraction. Brave rollercoaster junkies will be confronted by flying demons, levitating dolls and haunted chandeliers when the attraction opens on March 18.

The haunting and immersive dark ride charts the terrifying story of Emily Alton - the troubled daughter of a pair of Victorian high society figures who prefer partying to parenting, until one night when they disappeared into thin air. The only person remaining was Emily, and some say she still haunts Alton Manor to this day looking for the one thing denied to her – play.

Through a dozen extraordinary scenes, visitors are taken on a step-by-step journey as Emily wreaks her awful revenge. Cutting-edge audio technology makes you feel that Emily is talking directly to you, while advanced 3D projection mapping brings each scenario to chilling life.

These include The Grand Hall, where an opulent party becomes a scene of death with skeletal bodies lying slumped at tables. The Demon Doll Workshop gives visitors a chilling insight into the mind of Emily with an operating table at its centre and human-size dolls lining the walls, while The Attic is where the lonely and forgotten child languished with just a doll’s house to entertain her.

The Curse at Alton Manor is due to open at Alton Towers this weekend

Ride creators have also hidden fairytale easter eggs in each of the rooms that visitors are encouraged to discover.

Bianca Sammut, Divisional Director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “We’re delighted to finally be able to take the wraps off The Curse at Alton Manor and welcome those brave enough to enter.

“We’ve harnessed the power of cutting edge technology to provide a fully immersive experience that blurs the line between reality and Emily’s demonic world.Visitors will even seem to disappear in front of their very eyes as a result of a spine-chilling array of special effects and visuals that have never been seen before from a UK theme park.

“Child’s play, this isn’t. Emily is waiting … The question is, dare you experience what she has in store?”

