First News: Five candidates needed to count penguins

Five candidates needed to count penguins (photo: Getty Images)

How would you like to live in Antarctica and count penguins every day?

An unusual job opening has just popped up, giving five people the chance to live at Port Lockroy on Goudier Island and count the resident gentoo penguins.

The successful candidates will move to one of the most remote places in the world for five months, where they’ll have no access to Wi-Fi or running water. They’ll have to complete a range of tasks, including running the world’s most southern Post Office, looking after artefacts in the museum at Bransfield House and monitoring local wildlife.

The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT) said anyone who wants the job must like adventure, be physicallyfit and environmentally aware.

Last year, a record number of people applied.

YOUR NEWS

Young people! Send us your news and photos to [email protected] and have your story published on this page and, perhaps, in First News too.

Forest of Books

By Leila, St Stephen’s RC Primary, Droylsden

Forest of books at St Stephen's RC Primary

FOR World Book Day on March 2, every child in our school planned and wrote their own book.

Some were picture books and others were just text. We then displayed them in our school forest to make a ‘Forest of Books’.

Different year groups came to the forest on the day to share their stories and enjoy the experience.

My own story was inspired by Alice in Wonderland. It tells the story of Alice meeting three wolves in a forest.

WOW!

Tom Harrison, 46, is planning to run next month’s London Marathon backwards! The fundraiser says he came up with the challenge in support of Ukraine, to show he’s “looking over my shoulder” for the country.

DIARY DATES

WWF Earth Hour

March 25

At 8:30pm, millions of people across the globe will switch off their lights for one hour to show that they care about the planet. Will you join them?

Purple Day For Epilepsy March 26

Everyone is encouraged to wear purple to raise awareness and funds for those living with epilepsy.

WEEKLY PUZZLE

Sudoku puzzle

Last week's sudoku puzzle answer:

