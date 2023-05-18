News you can trust since 1877
Breaking

Four year-old boy found dead in flat named as police confirm death is being treated as a murder

Police have confirmed the death of a four year-old boy who was found dead in a flat is being treated as murder.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 18th May 2023, 11:52 BST

The body of four year-old Kayden Frank and a 38 year-old man were found in a flat in Paisley, Glasgow, on Monday, May 15. The two bodies were discovered at around 8pm after police received a report of concern.

The death of the 38 year-old man is not being treated as suspicious. Police confirmed on Thursday, May 18, they have no reason to believe any other person is involved in the incident and that investigations are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Thomson, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Kayden’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy. We are providing his family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time and officers are continuing enquiries to try and get some answers for them.

“Kayden’s family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time.”

    The death of Kayden Frank, 4, is being treated as a murder, police confirmThe death of Kayden Frank, 4, is being treated as a murder, police confirm
    Police Scotland also confirmed a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal - the independent prosecution service for Scotland.

