A string of random drive-by street attacks, which saw fruit lobbed at pedestrians, has left several people hurt. Both apples and tomatoes are reported to have been thrown at unsuspecting victims from a vehicle last week in Sussex.

Police in the southern seaside towns of Hasting and Eastbourne are investigating the string of fruit-based attacks after one victim was seriously injured when a tomato was aimed at their face. A total of seven incidents have been reported , according to Sussex World.

The attacks are said to have taken place in and around the Hastings area as well as approximately 20 miles along the south coast in Eastbourne.

The first incident happened last Wednesday (April 12) at around 7.30pm. At the time, the victim was struck in the face with an apple while walking along a busy street.

A second attack took place the following day in Eastbourne with a total of five having taken place on Friday (April 14). The first two also happened in the coastal town, while three others took place in the Hastings area.

The final two incidents happened around half an hour away from Hastings and resulted in serious injuries after an individual was struck in the head with a tomato while a second was hit in the face with an unknown object.

Investigator Caroline Bendell, from the Hastings Criminal Investigation Department, has said no links between the victims have yet been established. But adds that the incidents are thought to be "part of a series."

She added: “Most of these attacks have occurred during daytime hours when the victims have been out alone in open and public places.

“In all cases, the victims have been going about their daily routine when they have been hit by items believed to have been thrown or propelled in some way from a vehicle.

“There have been no links established between each of the victims, however it is believed that these incidents are part of a series.

