Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Frustrated residents say their once quiet suburb has been turned into a "warzone" by young tearaways.

The kids, some as young as nine, reportedly steal from shops, hit homes with eggs and steal cars for 'joyrides'. One group of youngsters allegedly stole a car and crashed into a parked Nissan Juke, demolishing the owner’s wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals from Wollescote, Stourbridge, West Midlands, say they can’t sleep and have had CCTV cameras installed to make sure their homes are safe.

Wollescote, Stourbridge, West Midlands

Kevin Smith, 69, said: “We were in the conservatory and we heard an enormous bang. There was a car wedged in the side of mine. It was pretty horrendous. Someone could have been killed. We sent the CCTV to the police. The police have got a lot of stuff that they can use, but there’s no feedback from it.”