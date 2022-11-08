Thousands of music fans were left disappointed earlier this week when they were unsuccessful in efforts to buy tickets for Glastonbury 2023. Despite a sharp increase in the cost of tickets, all available tickets were snapped up almost instantly.

You may think that opportunities to attend next year’s festival, the line-up for which is yet to be announced despite the no shortage of rumours, have now gone. However, if you are willing to be part of the huge team that makes the festival possible, you might be in luck.

Volunteering opportunities at the Worthy Farm site are available to apply for now and give you an opportunity to view the world famous festival from an all new perspective. One option is to work for your ticket.

Information on the Glastonbury Festival website reads: “There are opportunities to work for different organisations and charities providing services for the Festival. Normally people are required to work three eight hour shifts for their ticket, but it does vary slightly. In some cases you would be required to pay for the ticket in advance, and would be reimbursed after completing the required hours.”

Roles available include being part of the recycling team, being one of 2000 Oxfam representatives and tent/campsite stewards. For the full range of opportunities available, visit the festival website .

Are there paid jobs at Glastonbury 2023?

Although most of the opportunities at the festival are unpaid, there is a very small number of paid roles. These include:

· Finance, licensing, customer services, and general administration

· Infrastructure, procurement & coordination of temporary infrastructure, site design & layout (AutoCAD knowledge preferable)

· Site, sanitation, environmental and ground works

Information on what is expected from applicants for the paid positions is available online and reads: “Most of these departments begin recruiting temporary staff early in the New Year for positions commencing in the Spring, so whilst we may not have a job going in your area at the moment, CVs will be kept on file for a maximum of two years so that you can be contacted if a suitable role comes up in future (please let us know if you don’t want your CV to be retained).

PILTON, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: The crowd enjoys the atmosphere as Ed Sheeran headlines on the Pyramid Stage during day 4 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2017 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

“Applicants must have a can-do attitude, a desire to exceed expectations and be willing to muck in! You will need to be able to work quickly and accurately within a busy team environment and have a flexible and adaptable approach to work. For office based positions, good IT and excellent written and verbal communication skills are an absolute must.”

How do I apply for a role?