Grand Theft Auto 5 publisher Take-Two Interactive has just teased the release window for a potential GTA 6. The next entry in one of the biggest gaming franchises could be coming to consoles as soon as next year.

As part of the gaming companies yearly earnings report, Take-Two shared its projections for the next couple of years. This included a massive projection for fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fiscal 2025 year would begin in April 2024, suggesting that a big game is set to launch from the company soon. A press release from Take-Two said: “Looking ahead, Fiscal 2025 is a highly anticipated year for our Company. For the last several years, we have been preparing our business to release an incredibly robust pipeline of projects that we believe will take our company to even greater levels of success.

“In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow. We expect to sustain this momentum by delivering even higher levels of operating results in Fiscal 2026 and beyond.”

Most Popular

Despite not mentioning Grand Theft Auto by name, the game franchise is the biggest owned by the publisher suggesting the announcement hints towards GTA 6. The news follows Take-Two’s announcement that several unannounced games have been delayed, whilst also quietly delaying others in what it calls a “challenging consumer backdrop.”

Take-Two said that “the development timelines of some of our titles have lengthened, especially as we strive to redefine the creative standards of excellence in our industry, which affect our release slate for the year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The publisher of Grand Theft Auto 5 has hinted that GTA 6 is closer than expected