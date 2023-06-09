Hamdan Aslam died at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn of natural causes, police have said

A 14-year-old student who collapsed on the playground of a school in Scotland died of natural causes, Police Scotland has confirmed. Emergency services were called to St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian on Tuesday afternoon (June 6) .

Hamdan Aslam was quickly taken to hospital for treatment but died shortly after arriving. A post-mortem has since taken place that confirmed the teenager died from natural causes.

His family have revealed that Hamdan had a pre-existing heart condition that had “never been detected” before adding that his death “could have occurred at any time”. Hamdan’s heartbroken family released a statement through solicitor Aamer Anwar, where they said: “Our family is left devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful boy Hamdan who brought so much joy to our lives.

“We want to assure Hamdan’s friends and our community that this was an entirely natural death and could not have been predicted. A full police investigation is being carried out, but we can confirm that Hamdan had a pre-existing heart condition that had never been detected, and sadly his death could have occurred at any time.

“There is no one to blame for his loss, it was God’s will.”

Previous social media speculation within the community was that the teenager had been taking part in an “online challenge” in a so-called “tap-out” game. However these rumours were quickly dispelled, with the family’s statement further confirming this.

Headteacher Andrew Sharkey has said pupils and staff at the school, where singer Lewis Capaldi once attended, were receiving support. Hamdan’s family have also asked those engaging in speculation and rumours to stop.

The family said: “We know that Hamdan’s loss is being deeply felt by his friends and teachers and we would urge those who have engaged in rumours on social media to stop, it is untruthful and compounding our grief.

