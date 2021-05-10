Here's how to get 25% off the entire McDonald's menu - from quarter pounders to a McFlurry

McDonald’s customers can get 25 percent off their entire meal on Monday 10 May when they order through the fast food chain’s app.

The mouth-watering deal is only available for 24 hours and is exclusive to orders made through the My McDonald’s App.

Hungry diners can order a Quarter Pounder with Cheese meal, grab a sharebox of Chicken McNuggets, or even a McFlurry to surprise the kids with after school.

With 25% off all McDonald’s menu items, you can treat yourself and your loved ones to your favourite menu items, for less.

The McDonald’s Monday deal is available exclusively on the My McDonald’s App.

Simply download the app to treat yourself to the latest deals keep your eyes out for more amazing McDonald’s offers announced on the app each week.

McDonald’s has reopened for outdoor dining for up to six customers at restaurants that have available outdoor seating – exclusively for those ordering via the My McDonald’s App.

McDonald’s restaurants are still open for walk-in takeaway and customers can still order via the Drive-thru, McDelivery and Click & Serve using the My McDonald’s App.